15 Jun 2023
Applications are now being sought to fill vacancies on five of its councils and committees.
BVA officials have launched a new appeal for members to join some of the organisation’s key committees.
Applications are being sought to fill 11 positions across five of the association’s bodies, including its policy committee, and ethics and welfare advisory panel.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Being a part of a BVA committee is a highly rewarding opportunity to stand up and make a real difference to the future of our veterinary profession.
“You have the chance to advocate for issues vets feel most strongly about and will help drive forward important change. If you have passion and expertise, we want to hear from you today.”
Three seats are vacant on the BVA’s policy committee, for which officials say successful applicants will be chosen for skills and experience in policy development, evidence gathering and research, decision-making and problem solving, plus a vacancy for an MRCVS member of its ethics and welfare advisory panel.
The association also has three vacant seats on its Northern Ireland branch council, plus two each on its Scottish and Welsh branch councils. The Welsh vacancies include one for a recent graduate member.
All positions are voluntary and the work carried out will count towards members’ CPD requirements.
Applications are open until 17 July and will be assessed by the association’s nominations and awards group in August.
Further details can be found online.