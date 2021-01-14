14 Jan 2021
Association calling all vets with creative eye to enter its annual Veterinary Photographer of the Year Award.
Jennifer’s image titled “Conversations at Dawn (Sheep at Dawn Lakes)” won in the “All creatures great and small” category in the 2019 competition.
Vets with a creative eye for what makes a great photo have been invited to enter the 2021 BVA Veterinary Photographer of the Year Award.
The body for vets is again calling on its members to capture images of their daily work or that showcase some of the best companion animal and wildlife photography.
Hundreds of entries are normally submitted from across the profession, with Laura Caballero Pastor taking top spot in the “One veterinary community” category in 2019 for a poignant shot in Nepal – entitled “One shot, two lives” – of locals vaccinating a street dog against rabies.
Jennifer Dykes’ image of a misty mountainside and flock of sheep won in the “All creatures great and small” category.
This year’s photography awards cover three categories, and entries are welcomed on a phone or high-spec camera. They are:
The awards scheme is sponsored by iM3 Veterinary Dentistry, with the winner of each category getting £250 of John Lewis vouchers. It is planned the winning images, along with the highly commended entries, will be displayed at BVA Live on 24 to 25 June 2021.
BVA president James Russell said: “The BVA Veterinary Photographer of the Year Award is something that we all look forward to, and the incredible array of eye-catching photos taken by people from across the veterinary community never ceases to impress me.
“In view of the current circumstances, we have introduced a new category, ‘A vet’s life in lockdown’, which we hope will produce some interesting documentation of how the profession has fared against a very challenging backdrop, like no other.”
Full details are available on the BVA website.