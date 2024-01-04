4 Jan 2024
The association has spoken out amid reports of practices and clinicians being threatened, and has also urged staff teams to support each other regardless of their individual views on the issue.
BVA members have been urged to take a tough stance against abuse amid reports of practices and clinicians facing threats over their stance on euthanising XL bully dogs.
The association today (4 January) confirmed it is aware of what it termed “concerning reports” following the Government’s ban on the breed type.
It has also pleaded for practice teams to pull together, regardless of individual views on the emotive topic.
Owners have until 31 January to either obtain an exemption allowing them to keep an XL bully or present their dog to be euthanised by a vet.
But the association said it was aware of abusive and threatening messages being sent to vets and practices, as well as calls asking for their stance on euthanasia.
BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley said: “We understand that this has been an exceptionally stressful and worrying time for the owners of XL bully-type dogs.
“The Government’s XL bully ban is also placing additional pressure on veterinary teams who are doing their best in very challenging circumstances to help keep responsible XL bully owners with their pets wherever possible.
“Their commitment extends to supporting clients with any decision-making around euthanasia in individual cases.
“It’s simply unacceptable for these professionals to face additional challenges through abuse, intimidation or threats. Such actions can have a hugely negative impact on individual vets and the wider team.”
Dr Morley added: “It is also important that all vet teams support each other at this time, irrespective of their ethical views.”
The association has also highlighted its own BVA’s Respect Your Vet Team toolkit as a means of helping to protect staff, while urging practices to adopt a zero tolerance approach.
Members are also being encouraged to report concerns to the police and to seek support via Vetlife if they feel they need to do so, while the group pleaded for the public to “carefully consider the impact of their words and actions” during what it described as an “emotionally charged time”.