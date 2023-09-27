27 Sept 2023
New rules barring ownership of dogs that have endured the mutilation without official documentation, have been introduced in the Republic of Ireland.
The RSPCA campaigns against ear cropping and fears it becoming normalised. Image: RSPCA.
The BVA has urged the UK Government to close legal loopholes around the ownership of dogs with cropped ears – with the association saying it would follow the impact of new laws in the Republic of Ireland “with interest”.
New rules in Ireland have made it illegal to possess or control a dog with the mutilation, with penalties including fines of up to €250,000 and a maximum of five years in jail.
The only exceptions are for owners with suitable documentation, such as an import licence, a veterinary certificate or a record from a welfare charity.
The measures have been warmly welcomed by veterinary representatives in Ireland, and counterparts at the BVA say they will also be monitoring them closely.
Senior vice-president Justine Shotton said: “We welcome efforts by other countries to end cruel pet mutilations like ear cropping and will be following the roll-out and impact of the new regulations in the Republic of Ireland with interest.
“Despite it being illegal to crop dogs’ ears in the UK, it remains legal to import and sell dogs with cropped ears.
“BVA continues to call on the Government to close the legal loopholes that are enabling the growing trend for these dogs in the UK.”
Defra has insisted it remains committed to legislating on the cropping issue and other areas previously covered by the Kept Animals Bill, which was axed in the summer.
But figures released last month showed the RSPCA had received nearly 1,200 separate reports of the mutilation since 2020.
Although it is already illegal to carry out the procedure in the UK, campaigners are worried it will become “normalised” here without further action.
The new Irish rules, which were implemented from 1 September, also restrict the possession, sale and supply of so-called DIY cropping kits to veterinary practices and their suppliers, as well as barring dogs with cropped ears from shows, competitions and other sporting or cultural events.
Irish agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue said: “These new regulations will extend existing prohibitions on ear cropping to protect dogs across Ireland from this unjustifiable and needless mutilation.”