7 Aug 2024
Officials hope the new event, which takes place during November’s London Vet show, will celebrate the profession amid its current challenges.
Image © ปรัชญา ตอพรม ตอพรม / Adobe Stock (AI generated).
The BVA has announced plans for a new awards dinner, which will take place during this autumn’s London Vet Show.
The event at the London Marriott Hotel in Canary Wharf on 14 November will see several major prizes presented, including the association’s Young Vet of the Year award, supported by Zoetis.
The other presentations will include the Chiron award, which recognises outstanding service, the Dalrymple-Champneys Award for advancement of veterinary science and the association’s new Wellbeing awards, which are supported by MSD Animal Health.
The evening, which replaces the previous gala dinner, will also include a drinks reception sponsored by Lloyd and White.
BVA president Anna Judson said: “The veterinary profession has been under intense scrutiny in past months, as the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and XL bully ban began to be felt, swiftly followed by the Competition and Markets Authority announcing its review into the sector.
“However, we know how dedicated our vet teams are and how hard they work, as well as how important it is to highlight achievements and commitment.
“BVA Awards is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a profession to celebrate our inspiring members and team vet as a whole.”
Details of how to secure tickets are available via the BVA Awards web page.