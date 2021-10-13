13 Oct 2021
New resources from the association aim to spark #BigConversation about microaggressions after survey shows 15% of vets have personally experienced discrimination.
Almost one in six vets have experienced discrimination at work this year, according to new research from the BVA.
Statistics from the Spring 2021 Voice of The Veterinary Profession survey show that 15% of respondents have personally experienced discrimination in their veterinary workplace or learning environment this year.
Statistics also show that more than one in five (21%) have witnessed discrimination and that most incidents of reported discrimination were carried out by colleagues (67%).
To help tackle the issue of discrimination in the veterinary profession, the BVA today (13 October) launched a raft of new resources on microaggressions.
The posters and blogs are intended to start a new #BigConversation about microaggressions between veterinary professionals and the effect they have on members of the veterinary community.
Microaggressions are defined as comments or actions which negatively target a marginalised group of people. They can be intentional or accidental, but still constitute a form of discrimination as they make assumptions based on stereotypes.
BVA junior vice-president Malcolm Morley said: “I am extremely concerned that so many vets are still being subjected to discrimination in the places where they work and study, and it’s more disturbing that many of these incidents are being carried out by colleagues. While some of these incidents will certainly have been intentional, it’s also likely that there are many subtle ‘microaggressions’ taking place, where the speaker did not intend the harm they caused.
“Unfortunately, having good intentions doesn’t always stop us from hurting others – particularly if our comments are just one of a number of similar interactions a person has had to endure.”
Dr Morley added: “We can all help by developing our understanding of why our words can be harmful. So, we’re asking you to join our #BigConversation about microaggressions, to help us all consider and evolve our own language.
Some of these conversations may be difficult, but they’re an opportunity for all of us to help ensure veterinary learning and working environments are welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”
To encourage discussion about microaggressions in the profession, the BVA has launched a suite of posters designed to make veterinary professionals stop and think about what they say, and to spark conversations about these issues.
The resources were developed with the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society, British Veterinary LGBT+, British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support, Vetlife and other expert advisors – many of whom have also provided blogs.
The BVA is asking veterinary workplaces to try printing and displaying one or more of these posters to help start a #BigConversation about how the whole team can be more mindful of the impact their words can have.
More information and resources to help improve your veterinary workplace are available on the BVA good workplaces hub.