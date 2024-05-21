21 May 2024
Welfare organisations have welcomed the new law, which has been granted Royal Assent, following decades of campaigning.
Further measures are still needed to protect the welfare of transported animals, despite a ban on live exports coming into law, the BVA has warned.
The call came after Defra confirmed yesterday (20 May) that the Animal Welfare (Livestock Exports) Act had been granted Royal Assent.
The law, which has been warmly welcomed by welfare organisations, bars the export of animals including cattle, sheep, and pigs for slaughter and fattening from Great Britain.
But while the BVA also supports the measure, its president Anna Judson argued there was “still work to be done to ensure the welfare of the animals impacted”.
Dr Judson said: “The new rules focus on journey times and distance travelled.
“However, what is needed is a well-defined set of standards that ensure the welfare needs of the animals being transported are met during the whole journey, no matter the purpose of the travel.”
But RSPCA boss Chris Sherwood said he hoped other countries would follow the lead of the UK, which is thought to be one of the first countries in the world to outlaw the practice.
He said: “This ban marks a huge step forward for animal welfare and further shows that we are a nation of animal lovers – who care for every kind.”
Compassion in World Farming’s chief executive, Philip Lymbery, said his organisation had campaigned for a ban over more than 50 years, adding: “To finally see this cruel practice brought to an end is momentous for animal welfare and a day that will be celebrated for decades to come.”
World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers also hailed what he described as a “monumental step forward”, but cautioned that more needed to be done to prevent illegal equine exports.
He added: “This will rely on the new law being effectively enforced and the introduction of full traceability of all equines, and we look forward to working with Defra to achieve this.”
The ban, which the Government claims could only be introduced following the UK’s departure from the EU, is also among the measures that were originally included in the Kept Animals Bill that was dropped last year.