6 Sept 2022
The BVA has questioned the legal justification for the RCVS’ proposals as it publishes its formal consultation response.
The BVA has urged a rethink of under care reform proposals that it says are “a missed opportunity to develop guidance which is fit for purpose”.
A consultation of professionals on the plans from the RCVS, which were approved by its council in July, is in its final few days.
But the BVA has now released its formal response to the measures, which suggested the college’s legal advice had taken precedent over “first principles”.
The RCVS has maintained it will implement its plans, but is seeking the input of the sector at large to make the guidance as effective as possible.
But the BVA’s response claimed the online survey set up as part of the consultation process made it “impossible” to provide a proper response.
It added: “We are extremely disappointed with the scope of the consultation and proposals, which represent a missed opportunity to develop guidance that is fit for purpose.”
The BVA, which represents UK vets, argues the current plans do not go far enough to reflect the relationship between vets, clients and their animals.
The document continued: “The RCVS should formally adopt the concept of the vet-client-patient relationship (VCPR), and define it in a way that is fit for purpose now and in the future.
“We consider that a VCPR cannot be established solely by remote means, but once established a VCPR should enable access to remote veterinary service provision, subject to veterinary professional judgement.”
The document also questioned the legal basis for the college’s position, based on advice given to them by Fenella Morris QC.
A single-page summary document, published as part of the July council papers, argued that the term clinical assessment “should be interpreted so as to include both in-person and remote” work.
Councillors were then warned that rejecting the advice would place the college in a “precarious” legal position.
But the BVA’s response said: “We would like to better understand the rationale of the college for apparently choosing to amend guidance to fit with this one legal interpretation, instead of going back to first principles by considering what is an appropriate definition of under care.”
The current professionals’ consultation, which can be found online is due to end at 5pm Monday 12 September.