22 Oct 2021
In a set of recommendations laid out in a new joint position on the use of parasiticides, the BVA, BSAVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society have also called on the VMD to reconsider its classification of over-the-counter parasiticides.
Vets are being advised to review their use of parasiticides for cats and dogs amid growing environmental concerns.
In a set of recommendations laid out in a new joint position on the use of parasiticides, the BVA, BSAVA and British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) have also called on the VMD to reconsider its classification of over-the-counter parasiticides.
The move comes following the release of new research that shows an overwhelming majority of companion animal vets (98%) are concerned about the impact of some treatments on the environment.
Results highlight growing fears that some small animal parasiticides, which are commonly used to treat and prevent against parasites on millions of dogs and cats across the UK, could contaminate the environment and cause harm to wildlife, ecosystems and in turn to public health.
There are also worries about the risk of resistance to some of these products building up.
In response to these concerns, the joint BVA, BSAVA and BVZS position on the “Responsible use of parasiticides for cats and dogs” recommends vets should always take a proportionate, targeted and responsible approach to the use of small animal parasiticides, and carefully weigh up all risks before prescribing or recommending treatment.
Other recommendations from the position include that vets should avoid blanket treatment and instead ensure they risk assess each case, and that clear, independent guidance should be made available to assist vets in making decisions about treatment.
BVA president Justine Shotton said: “The impact of small animal parasiticides on the environment is an issue which is an increasing concern in the veterinary profession. Our new joint position not only highlights areas of concern and recommendations around using these medicines responsibly, but also how veterinary professionals can act now to protect the environment.
“We recognise that some of the recommendations for change will mean a substantial shift in approach for many practices, but we’re encouraged by the strength of feeling in the profession that a more risk-based approach is needed.”
The figures, taken from the BVA Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey, also showed that 87% of companion animal vets agree that small animal medicines should be environmentally risk assessed.
In light of this, the BVA, BSAVA and BVZS are calling for more research to be undertaken, and evidence gathered in many areas, including the risks of parasites and parasite-borne disease on human and animal health, the risks of commonly used parasiticides and combination products on the environment, and information on how they may be contaminating the environment.
BSAVA president Sheldon Middleton said: “We recognise that parasiticide products are commonly used in small animal practice on a daily basis, not only to maintain the health and welfare of pets by preventing and treating parasites such as fleas and ticks, but also to manage associated risks to human health.
“Recently, growing concerns have been expressed that some of these medicines may have an adverse effect on the environment and may cause resistance in pets. This is a developing field of interest and while further research is needed to plug the existing knowledge gaps, veterinary professionals can have a key role to play in ensuring the responsible use of parasiticides.
“This can be done by adopting a risk-based approach when prescribing parasiticides that uses proportionate and targeted programmes tailored to an individual pet’s needs, and by educating pet owners as to the responsible use of parasiticides.”
In 2020 researchers at the University of Sussex raised concerns after the pesticide fipronil – used typically in cat and dog flea products – or its metabolites were found in 98% of freshwater samples taken from 20 rivers nationwide.
Responding to the 2020 Report, NOAH accepted that pesticides were present in English rivers between 2016 and 2018, but said neither the source – and whether they were environmentally damaging at the measured levels – was purely conjecture.
The paper, published in Science of the Total Environment, also found the average concentration of the chemical was exceeding the chronic safety limits fivefold.
In response to the new joint position, Donal Murphy, NOAH’s head of international and regulatory affairs, said the body fully agreed that vets should always take a proportionate, targeted and responsible approach to the use of small animal parasiticides, and carefully weigh up all risks and benefits before prescribing or recommending treatment.
He said: “We would like to reinforce once again that as with all veterinary medicines, prescribers and users of these products should use them responsibly, and advice and warnings on labels and leaflets should be followed.
“All veterinary medicines, including those for companion animals, must undergo a regulatory-specified assessment of their environmental impact to demonstrate their impact, if any, on the environment is acceptable and managed.”
However, Mr Murphy went on to warn of the dangers in extending treatment intervals beyond advised limits.
He added: “If the interval between treatments is extended beyond what is required by the regulatory authorities (VMD) on the licence then the efficacy of the product cannot be guaranteed, and lapses in parasite protection could occur with the possibility of poor parasite control as a result.
“We are seriously concerned by the suggestion that treatment intervals be arbitrarily extended, and wish to remind veterinary surgeons of their fundamental responsibility to adhere to legally approved and defined product labels when prescribing.”
Read the full joint position at www.bva.co.uk/parasiticides