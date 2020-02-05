5 Feb 2020
President delivers wide-ranging speech at BVA annual dinner to an audience, including the minister for rural affairs and biosecurity, and CVO Christine Middlemiss.
Daniella Dos Santos. Image © BVA / Flickr
The BVA has called on the Government to work with the veterinary profession to ensure workforce capacity meets demand, and animal health and welfare standards remain high, in the post-Brexit UK.
President Daniella Dos Santos made the call in her speech at the BVA’s Annual London Dinner (4 February) when she also raised concerns about how the future immigration system will protect vets working in abattoirs – 95% of whom hail from outside the UK – as some may start in lower-paid meat hygiene inspection roles when they first enter the workplace.
Ms Dos Santos said: “Only yesterday, the prime minister confirmed a set of negotiating priorities that would mean animals and animal products exported from the UK into the EU single market (and, indeed, from Great Britain into Northern Ireland) will need veterinary certification documents, and checks whether we end up with a deal or a no deal.
“This could spark a surge in demand on our members’ capacity, and really underlines the need for a multi-pronged and multi-stakeholder approach to ensure we have a flexible and future-proofed veterinary workforce for the years to come.”
Ms Dos Santos went on to welcome efforts to increase vet school places and widen access to help boost levels of vets studying in the UK, but cautioned these needed to be matched with increased per capita funding.
She added: “If the Government is truly committed to boosting workforce resilience and ensuring we have the capacity we need in crucial areas after Brexit, I would urge ministers to look at how to fund our future vets, to give students from all backgrounds the best shot at a successful pathway to graduation.”
Later in the speech, Ms Dos Santos asked for a firm commitment from the Government to not allow food produced to lower animal health and welfare standards to be imported as part of any future deal.
Addressing representatives from the farming community, including the NFU’s vice-president, she said: “I can state very clearly that we, as vets, stand with you in pushing for assurances that imports produced to lower animal health and welfare standards will not be accepted as part of future trade deals.
“The media is obsessed with chlorine-washed chicken, and it certainly makes a good headline. But we mustn’t allow it to distract from the grim realities about the animal welfare compromises that could be imported to the UK.
“I hope tonight we can all agree our reputation relies on not allowing animal health and welfare to be compromised at any cost.”
Ms Dos Santos also updated the audience on the BVA’s campaign for legislation to be strengthened against illegal imports of puppies for sale.
She said: “All too often vets are faced with animals of unknown origin that may have been smuggled. To help manage this problem, the BVA has developed flow charts that advise our members of the simple steps to spot and report suspected illegal imports. But we shouldn’t be put in this position.
“We need a more robust approach from the Government to help stamp out this scourge from our society.”