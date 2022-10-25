25 Oct 2022
Three in 10 respondents to the association’s latest professionals’ survey said they knew of clinics that appeared to be operating without any veterinary input at all.
The growth of unregulated canine fertility clinics (CFCs) risks an “animal welfare disaster” without urgent action to regulate the sector, the BVA has warned.
The organisation has renewed its call for a clampdown on the activity after its latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey showed 93% of UK vets were concerned about the clinics.
Vets in the north-west region were among the most worried about the issue, while 3 in 10 respondents said they were aware of clinics in their area that appeared to have no veterinary involvement at all.
BVA senior vice-president Justine Shotton said the findings were “a stark reflection” of the industry’s concerns.
She said: “It is no coincidence that their rise over the past few years can be linked to unscrupulous individuals cashing in on the huge demand for certain fashionable puppy breeds, like French bulldogs and other flat-faced breeds, who can struggle to mate or give birth naturally, and can suffer from a range of health problems.
“Rather than listen to sound veterinary advice around responsible breeding, these individuals are taking matters into their own hands, fuelling a potential animal welfare disaster.”
Dr Shotton added: “Anyone looking to breed their dog should always speak to their vet first. That’s because unsuspecting owners and breeders may not be aware that many canine fertility clinics are being run by people offering veterinary services without any qualifications.
“Our advice would be to think carefully before engaging with a canine fertility clinic and to ask the right questions before using their services.
“This includes questions around the staff’s qualifications and training, how they are regulated, and about relevant health tests to make sure the dog is fit to breed in the first place.”
The BVA is working with organisations including the Naturewatch Foundation, whose own research published in the summer revealed a ten-fold increase in the number of CFCs in the UK, to explore ways of tightening regulations.
Dr Shotton also urged practices to develop their own protocols for dealing with concerns and to be aware of the procedures for reporting issues in their areas.
She said: “The more information the authorities have, the easier it is for them to take enforcement action. Working together, we need to send a strong message that these animal welfare breaches are unacceptable.
“As veterinary professionals, we also need to work with and support our clients who are breeding responsibly, and re-double our efforts to reach prospective puppy owners to help them make the right decisions when they choose a new pet.”