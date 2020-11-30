30 Nov 2020
Association pleased about legislation making cameras compulsory in Scottish slaughterhouses, a topic it has been campaigning on for some time.
IMAGE © StockSnap / Pixabay.
The BVA has welcomed new legislation in Scotland that will make CCTVs compulsory in the country’s abattoirs.
Legislation was approved by the Scottish Parliament on 11 November and will come into force on 1 July 2021. Introduction of CCTV coverage in slaughterhouses has been a long-running campaign by the association.
The Mandatory Use of Closed Circuit Television in Slaughterhouses (Scotland) Regulations 2020 will require all abattoirs in Scotland to install and operate CCTVs, and to retain footage and associated data for a period of 90 days.
The decision followed a public consultation by the Scottish Government in 2018 in which a vast majority of respondents backed the new measures. The BVA had responded in support of the mandatory use of CCTVs where they were complementary to the physical monitoring and checks undertaken by OVs.
BVA Scottish branch president Kathleen Robertson said: “This decision is a huge win not only for animal health and welfare, but for public health, food safety and trade. While most Scottish abattoirs already have CCTV, this legislation will help to keep welfare standards high at all stages of the supply chain now and in the future.
“It is positive that OVs in Scottish abattoirs will be able to use CCTV footage as a complement to their welfare monitoring, and have unrestricted access to footage so that they can identify and resolve any breaches in regulation effectively.
“Now that Scotland has taken this important step, we hope that governments in Wales and Northern Ireland will follow suit with similar legislation to underpin the high welfare standards across the whole of the UK.”