17 Jan 2020
“We are pleased to see that animal health and welfare gets the prominence it deserves in this long-awaited bill” – BVA president Daniella Dos Santos.
Image © ceskyfreune36 / Pixabay
The BVA has welcomed the prominence given to animal welfare in the Government’s new Agriculture Bill.
Introduced yesterday (16 January), the bill sets out a blueprint for the future of farming in England after the UK leaves the EU and will no longer adhere to the Common Agricultural Policy.
Among other measures, it pledges to reward farmers and land managers with public money for public goods, protecting wildlife biodiversity and actions to adapt to and mitigate climate change.
It will also offer rewards to farmers who deliver on higher animal welfare standards.
BVA president Daniella Dos Santos said: “We are pleased to see that animal health and welfare gets the prominence it deserves in this long-awaited bill.
“We are rightly recognised as a world leader for our animal welfare standards, so measures that incentivise industry to both maintain and enhance those standards are very positive, and put the country on a firm footing as we build future trade links.
“It will be really important for strong commitments to animal health and welfare to be replicated in the devolved administrations as legislation is developed across the UK and to coordinate throughout the UK food chain.”
The BVA will also be lobbying for assurances that imports produced to lower animal health and welfare standards will not be accepted as part of future trade deals.
Dr Dos Santos added: “There must be no mixed messages. The UK cannot commit to raising the bar domestically while allowing in goods that don’t meet the high standards that British consumers rightly want and expect.
“Vets play a crucial role in monitoring and enhancing animal health and welfare and food safety in UK agriculture, from the farm gate through to trade certification and border checks.
“It’s vital that the Government uses the veterinary profession’s expertise as the bill is shaped and delivered. The BVA will continue to make sure that vets have a strong voice as this landmark legislation passes through Parliament.”