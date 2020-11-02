2 Nov 2020
Trade and Agriculture Commission being placed on full legal footing to help protect animal welfare by providing statutory scrutiny of all future trade deals.
Image © eliza28diamonds / Pixabay.
The BVA has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will strengthen the remit of the Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC).
Putting the TAC on a full statutory footing is seen as an important step that has been welcomed by the NFU, the veterinary profession and animal welfare organisations.
The BVA supported Lords amendment 18 of the Agriculture Bill (the Curry amendment) – to enable the TAC to provide ongoing and statutory scrutiny of future trade deals – and voiced that support in writing to Government.
More than a million people signed an NFU petition that was backed by a wide reach of supporters from the veterinary profession, animal welfare and environmental organisations, and called for action to prevent the undermining of British farming standards in future trade deals.
The concern focused on food imports from countries where production has lower animal welfare, public health and environmental standards than those in the UK.
BVA president James Russell said: “We welcome this very important step from the Government in acknowledging the strength of feeling on the issue of protecting UK animal health and welfare standards in future trade deals.
“While we welcomed the establishment of the TAC in June, we raised concerns that its role was only advisory and repeatedly called for the Government to commit to protecting standards through legislation. We’re pleased the Government has listened to concerns and will now put the commission on a statutory footing.”
Mr Russell added: “It’s essential that in scrutinising future trade deals, the commission draws on a wide range of veterinary expertise to put animal health and welfare at the centre of decision-making.
“The farming community, veterinary profession and consumers need to be reassured that the UK will not compromise our reputation for high animal welfare standards.”