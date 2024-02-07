7 Feb 2024
Proposed new measures will provide greater protections for farmed animals, says association president.
The Government has pledged to “fully support” the passage of proposed new measures against livestock worrying, following a House of Commons debate on a new private members’ bill.
The commitment has been welcomed by the BVA, which said the plans would “better protect the welfare of farmed animals”.
The bill seeks new police powers, including the ability to detain dogs while an owner is awaiting trial for a worrying offence to prevent further incidents.
Other proposed measures include extending legislative provision to cover attacks on camelids, as well as incidents on roads or paths where animals are moved on farms.
The bill had its second reading in the House of Commons on Friday 2 February, and former Defra secretary Thérèse Coffey, who led the debate on it, said police had advised additional powers were needed.
She also argued that the bill, and others, met her commitment to deliver Kept Animals Bill measures, adding: “We want to see an effective deterrent to this kind of harm to livestock, and I believe the bill will achieve that.”
In response, Defra minister Robbie Moore said: “I am well aware of the support that animal welfare has in this country through the volume of correspondence that I receive, not only through the department and my officials, but as a constituency MP.
“That strength of feeling is apparent again in this debate, and the Government will fully support this important livestock-worrying bill through Parliament.”
BVA president Anna Judson said the body was “pleased” with the measures, particularly highlighting the extension to include camelids.
She added: “The bill includes vital updates to the existing legislation and will bring it up-to-date and in line with our manifesto asks, such as clarity on what constitutes ‘worrying’, who would be responsible for the dog’s behaviour if the owner is not present at the time of the incident, and the expansion of police powers and sanctions against irresponsible dog owners.”