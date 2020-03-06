6 Mar 2020
Association says it welcomes the move to increase badger vaccination, but will continue to support targeted and managed badger culling as an option where appropriate.
The BVA has described the new Government bTB strategy announced yesterday (5 March) as “a suite of sensible steps in the right direction going forward”.
The Defra response to the recommendations set out by the 2018 Godfray review will increase the use of badger vaccination in a coordinated and targeted manner, and seek to develop a viable cattle vaccine and a corresponding DIVA test.
In a statement, BVA junior vice-president James Russell said: “The Government’s revised bTB strategy offers a suite of sensible steps in the right direction going forward in controlling this devastating disease.
“We particularly welcome the strategy’s acknowledgment of the vital role of private vets as trusted advisors to their farmer clients, and the importance of building on strong working relationships between Government and private vets, farmers and the wider industry.”
He continued: “Stringent biosecurity is central to the prevention and management of any infection. We support the approach of informing, advising and incentivising the uptake of good biosecurity practices on farm, which must focus on collaboration between vets and farmers.
“The BVA has long supported a holistic approach to bTB control that utilises all the available tools in the toolbox. We are pleased to see that the development, validation and field trials of a viable cattle vaccine and a corresponding DIVA test are a top priority.”
And he continued: “We welcome the move to increase the use of badger vaccination in a coordinated and targeted manner. There are unanswered questions on the effectiveness, humaneness and practicality of badger vaccination in the contexts proposed in this paper.
“Therefore, we welcome the inclusion of a pilot, which must be designed to provide a rigorous evidence base for informing future policy decisions. We would continue to support targeted and managed badger culling as an option where appropriate, based on the epidemiological evidence.”
Mr Russell added: “The BVA’s own expert working group is currently considering all aspects of bTB disease control looking at cattle testing, removal of reactors, compensation and control in other farmed animals, as well as the culling and vaccination of badgers. Our revised policy position will be launched shortly.
“Where Government has expressed an intention to consult further on aspects of its revised strategy, we will be consulting with our members to ensure the views of the profession are heard.”