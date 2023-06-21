21 Jun 2023
Veterinary leaders have described proposed new regulations as “a step in the right direction”, while urging devolved administrations to follow suit.
Veterinary leaders have welcomed the launch of a public consultation on new proposals the Government says will effectively ban the keeping of primates as pets.
Action on the issue had been left in limbo following the scrapping of the Kept Animals Bill earlier this month.
But new proposals published yesterday (20 June) would require all primates to be kept to zoo-level standards.
They would also halve the maximum length of a primate keeper licence proposed under the Kept Animals Bill from six years to three, as well as enabling similar regulations to be introduced in other areas.
Animal welfare minister Lord Benyon said: “Today’s announcement is the start of the process of ensuring these intelligent and curious wild animals are better protected and respected.
“This will fulfil the Government’s manifesto commitment to ban the keeping of primates as pets.”
Earlier this year, the BVA published a new policy paper on non-traditional companion animals, which advocated tighter rules on areas including ownership, importation and standards.
Its president Malcolm Morley said: “Primates are long lived, intelligent, socially complex animals and their needs are so specialised they can rarely be met in a domestic environment.
“The BVA has long called for this to be banned and was deeply concerned when the Kept Animals Bill, which would have tackled this issue, was scrapped last month.
“We will be responding directly to the consultation itself and look forward to examining the proposals and results of the consultation in detail.
“However, we urge the Government to ensure it engages with veterinary and zoological organisations to ensure the welfare and protection of these animals is the top priority of any legislation.
“These proposals would also only apply to England, so we urge the devolved nations to consider taking similar action towards a ban.”
The consultation will remain open until 18 July.