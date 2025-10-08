8 Oct 2025
Around 50% of all identified Brucella canis infections in the UK are said to have been found in Romanian dog imports.
Image: Flag Store / Adobe Stock
The BVA has welcomed the announcement that all Romanian commercial dog imports into the UK must undergo mandatory Brucella canis testing prior to entering the country.
Defra announced the pre-import testing measures, which came into effect yesterday (7 October), will remain in place until the disease risk is judged to have been sufficiently reduced.
The mandatory testing apples to commercial imports from Romania, including rescue dogs to be rehomed, but does not apply to non-commercial pet movements.
Most Brucella canis cases in Great Britain since 2020 – which are said to have steadily increased over time – have been found in imported dogs, with around half of them coming from those imported from Romania.
There have also been several confirmed human cases of the zoonotic disease in that period.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Importing dogs without the proper health checks or testing can increase the risk of introducing serious diseases like Brucella canis into Great Britain.
“The new rules on dogs imported from Romania are a necessary step to safeguard both animal and human health.
“I strongly urge prospective dog owners to do their research, choose reputable breeders or rescue organisations, and ensure all required health checks and tests are completed before bringing a dog into their home”.
BVA president Rob Williams said the announcement “is a timely and necessary step by Government that will better protect the health of both people and animals”.
He continued: “Measures contained in the Puppy Smuggling Bill, currently making its way through the UK Parliament, will also restrict the movement of pregnant dogs and puppies, going further to reduce the risk.
“BVA continues to call for appropriate testing for all diseases not currently endemic in the UK, such as babesiosis, ehrlichiosis and leishmaniasis, as a mandatory requirement before import from any country known to have higher disease risk to the UK.”