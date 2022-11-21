21 Nov 2022
Mixed animal vet Hannah Hunt collects the prestigious award for her work in mixed animal practice.
A mixed animal vet from Aberystwyth praised for her “exceptional dedication” has been crowned BVA Young Vet of the Year 2022.
Hannah Hunt collected the prestigious award at the BVA’s gala dinner at the London Marriott Hotel in Canary Wharf, where she was recognised for her passion and exceptional dedication across multiple species, including farm animals, equine and companion animal practice.
Dr Hunt was selected from a field of more than 100 entrants by the award judges: BVA president Malcolm Morley, president of the RCVS Melissa Donald, Lord Sandy Trees, Zoetis national veterinary manager Jonny Lambert and last year’s winner, Alex Davies.
Nominated for her dedication to excelling in first opinion practice through her farm, small animal and equine work as a mixed animal vet in Aberystwyth, Dr Hunt – who graduated from the RVC in 2015 – has also appeared on national radio, giving veterinary advice, and on children’s television to promote being a “big animal vet”.
She said: “This is fantastic. I’m so pleased to accept this award.
“I want to say a huge thanks to my practice for giving me the freedom to explore my passions and enabling me to work with a wide of range of species. I want to particularly mention my mentors Dafydd, Phil and Kate, who inspired me to focus on what I love.”
BVA president Malcolm Morley praised Dr Hunt’s “incredible enthusiasm and passion” for her work as a mixed practice vet, and for excelling in her work across species.
Sarah Heming, a public affairs and communications director from award parter Zoetis, said: “Well done to everyone who received a nomination and, in particular, congratulations to Hannah.
“Here at Zoetis, we are proud of being in a position to help facilitate this level of recognition for such exceptional contributions.”
On the other finalists – fish vet Alison Brough from Moffat and small animal vet Kirsty French from Milton Keynes – Dr Morley added: “The judges found it unbelievably difficult to narrow the nominations down to a final three. And selecting just one winner was even harder.
“Both of them are to be applauded for their dedication and top-quality work; they are a credit to the profession and are well-deserving finalists. We wish them all the best for their no doubt shining careers.”