20 Oct 2020
Defra extends a £5.7 million initiative to address bovine viral diarrhoea until June next year.
Defra has announced a six-month extension to the BVD Stamp It Out initiative in England.
A £5.7 million project to address bovine viral diarrhoea (BVD) in cattle has been extended by six months due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The BVD Stamp It Out initiative was launched in 2018 by Defra to reduce the incidence and impact of the disease in the English breeding herd.
Within six months, the project – which is being delivered by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College – had recruited 120 veterinary practices across England to offer the programme to farmers on the ground.
However, the global pandemic has impacted on the ability of vets to get out and deliver the project on farm, and Defra has now extended it beyond the original December 2020 deadline until June next year.
Neil Carter, project manager at SAC Consulting, said: “We built some real momentum through 2019 and early 2020, and with 5,500 farmers enrolled in the project, we are well on the way to engaging the target of 8,000 herds across England.
“This extension gives vet practices the chance to complete the process for those involved and engage another 2,500 farmers into the mix.”
As well as funded time with their vet, farmers can access £61.80 for preliminary testing work through the scheme and up to £440 where evidence of persistently infected animals exists.
A further 2,000 farmers have asked to join the BVDFree England initiative – an industry-led scheme that will take the momentum generated by Stamp It Out and continue with the ambition to eradicate BVD in England. BVD costs UK farmers an estimated £61 million a year in lost performance.
Lorna Gow of BVDFree England said: “BVD is one of the most impactful diseases facing the cattle industries right now. BVD Stamp It Out has been instrumental in increasing the engagement with BVD eradication.
“BVDFree England would encourage any of you who want the chance to know your status and learn more about BVD for free to get involved with the scheme while it’s still available.”