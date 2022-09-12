12 Sept
Places are now open for a new series of British Veterinary Dental Association online sessions this autumn.
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) is launching a new series of virtual “Talking Teeth” lectures later this month.
A programme of five sessions is due to begin on 26 September, when the group’s president, Tom Williams, will deliver a talk entitled “Don’t Get In a Flap With Teeth”.
The session, which will be delivered over Zoom, is also set to include live demonstrations viewers can follow along with.
The lecture is due to start at 8pm and is free to BVDA members. Non-members can also join the session for a fee of £25.
Further sessions are planned for 28 October, when James Haseler will speak on rabbits and rodents, and 24 November, when José Ruiz will discuss dental radiographs.
Stacey Parker is due to discuss blood pressure management during anaesthesia on 5 December, with the final session to be led by Alix Freeman the following week.
Membership of the association is £45 per year or free for students.
Secretary Hannah van Velzen said: “Membership also gives access to all recordings of previous sessions, making for very, very good value CPD.”