10 Aug
The Webinar Vet will partner with the British Veterinary Dental Association to deliver two live streams for the 23 September event.
The British Veterinary Dental Association (BVDA) is partnering with The Webinar Vet to host its annual conference online for the first time.
Consisting of two live streams running simultaneously, BVDA Virtual Conference will take place from 9am to 5pm on Wednesday 23 September.
The virtual conference is aimed at those taking their first steps in veterinary dentistry, right through to specialists.
The essentials and advanced streams will include a keynote address from Iain Chapple, head of the University of Birmingham School of Dentistry, as well as interactive sessions and state-of-the-art lectures.
BVDA president Paul Cooper said: “The BVDA is pleased to be holding its annual scientific meeting as a virtual event this year, in partnership with The Webinar Vet.
“The combination of our high-quality speakers, in two streams, and the expertise of The Webinar Vet at hosting such online events will ensure a great learning experience for our delegates, in a cost-effective way.’’
Both webinar streams will also be available to watch on demand after the live event for the next six months.
The Webinar Vet founder Anthony Chadwick said: “Meeting face to face is going to be difficult for next 12 months and I am thrilled that we are in a position to support the veterinary dental community in running a very successful event.’’
As well as a keynote on periodontal systemic disease connection from Prof Chapple, the event conference will offer CPD in the following areas: