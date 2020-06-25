25 Jun 2020
The British Veterinary LGBT+ group is hosting an event on 28 June to raise awareness of gender issues and show support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Image © SatyaPrem / Pixabay
A virtual Pride event to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ communities around the world is to take place on Sunday 28 June, with a series of talks and activities to be broadcast via Zoom.
June is Pride month – possibly best known for culminating in flamboyant parades and marches that take place in major cities across the globe.
Foremost among these in the UK is Pride in London – an event that, annually, sees roughly one million people descend on the capital to watch the parade, with about 30,000 individuals participating in the procession.
It is an event the British Veterinary LGBT+ (BVLGBT+) group takes part in every year – often accompanied by recognisable faces from the BVA, RCVS, BVNA and other associations. However, with coronavirus and social distancing still in place, BVLGBT+ is taking its celebrations online.
BVLGBT+ president Tom Doyle said: “Pride plays a key role in our group’s year and in the lives of many LGBT+ people. It’s a celebration of everything we’ve achieved. It’s a way to connect with one another, when friendships and support networks are strengthened.
“It’s also a time when we remember those who have not been able to march or be open about who they are for fear of persecution, here and abroad. These reasons are important, regardless of whether Pride is a physical parade or an online event.”
With this in mind, the virtual BVLGBT+ Pride event will take place on Sunday 28 June from noon to 6pm, with a series of events including:
Furthermore, to show support for black, Asian and minority ethnic colleagues – and mark the Black Lives Matter movement – the event will also include a panel discussion on race with the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society.
To view the full schedule, visit the BVLGBT+ Facebook page – and for those interested in joining the fun, contact BVLGBT+ via: