21 Nov 2024
To include monthly topics, general discussions and signposting towards further training and CPD.
Image: Mantikora_23 via Pixabay
The BVNA has launched a “Behaviour Hub” for its members, designed to allow veterinary nurses to collaborate, share resources and discuss matters relating to pet behaviour.
Available via the BVNA member portal, the forum will include monthly topics, general discussions, and signposting towards further training and CPD.
The first month’s topic provides information on how veterinary nurses can pursue an interest in animal behaviour, enabling them to integrate this knowledge into their role as an RVN in practice and feel empowered to make positive change for patients’ emotional welfare.
Nikki McLeod, BVNA honorary treasurer and Behaviour Hub project lead, said: “Knowledge of animal behaviour is essential to our role as veterinary nurses and the wider veterinary team.
“Having this understanding has an enormous positive impact on the emotional well-being of our patients while in our care. However, we also know that it can be tricky to find accessible, reliable sources of information and advice surrounding pet behaviour.”
The project complements the ongoing collaboration between the BVNA and the Animal Behaviour and Training Council (ABTC) in delivering a Learning Pathway in Behaviour.
BVNA members can access and contribute to the Behaviour Hub via its membership portal.
More information regarding the BVNA and ABTC Learning Pathway in Behaviour is available via the BVNA website.