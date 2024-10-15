15 Oct 2024
Preliminary report from first survey of the profession reveals 52% of respondents reported knowing an individual using the term without being properly qualified or regulated.
Image: GrumpyBeere via Pixabay
The BVNA has warned a “significant issue” with inappropriate use of the veterinary nurse title remains as it released initial findings from its inaugural survey of the profession.
A preliminary report revealed 52% of respondents reported knowing an individual using the “veterinary nurse” title without being properly qualified or regulated.
Meanwhile, more than a quarter said they did not currently use all the practical skills they are trained to carry out.
While a full analysis was expected to be released before the end of the year, the group said the findings would be used both to shape its activities and inform key stakeholders and policymakers.
President Lyndsay Hughes said: “BVNA continues to have deep concerns regarding the prevalence of unqualified individuals referred to as a ‘veterinary nurse’, either by others or by themselves.
“In the strongest terms, we feel that in order to safeguard animal welfare, along with transparency and client trust over those providing care for their pets, this title must be reserved solely for those who are properly qualified and regulated.”
Other key issues highlighted in the preliminary report include: