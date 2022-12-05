5 Dec 2022
British Veterinary Poultry Association is holding a 60-minute webinar for all BVA divisions on 14 December at 1pm, with a 15-minute presentation and 45-minute Q&A.
Image © dootdorin / Pixabay
A webinar is being hosted next week (14 December) to arm all vets with up-to-date knowledge on avian influenza following the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of the disease.
The British Veterinary Poultry Association (BVPA) is hosting a 60-minute webinar on Wednesday 14 December at 1pm, made up of a 15-minute presentation and a 45-minute Q&A session, where delegates can ask questions of a panel of poultry vets from practice, industry and government.
The initial presentation will cover biosecurity measures to prevent poultry infection and it is hoped information will aid vets called on from time to time to deal with flocks of varying sizes.
The BVPA said it also wanted to hear from vets about the information it can provide to them to make lives easier during the response to increasing avian influenza.
The webinar will be accessed via Microsoft Teams.