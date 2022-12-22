22 Dec 2022
A retired receptionist who took calls from Winston Churchill has received a lifetime achievement award from the British Veterinary Receptionist Association.
Muriel Taylor with her Lifetime Achievement Award from the British Veterinary Receptionist Association.
A retired receptionist who once counted Winston Churchill among her clients has been honoured for her 70-year career with an employee-owned Kent practice group.
Muriel Taylor started working for Pennard Vets in January 1950, when she was aged just 15, and retired during the coronavirus pandemic two years ago.
Now, she has been honoured with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association’s (BVRA) Lifetime Achievement Award in a ceremony at Penshurst Place in Tonbridge.
Mrs Taylor said: “When I started at Pennard Vets, the practice cared for large animals including horses, sheep and cattle on the local farms, but we also had some more unusual clients.
“A special highlight was fielding telephone calls from former prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, who lived at Chartwell country house, near Westerham in Kent, and employed the practice to look after the health of the black swans living on the estate’s lake.
Mrs Taylor added: “Two of the biggest changes I saw were the business giving up farm work to focus on small animal work, as dogs and cats became a bigger part of our families, and the transition from my handwritten notes in ledgers to modern computer systems, but I have always embraced change and enjoyed learning new skills.
“I miss everyone at Pennard Vets, but will keep in touch and keep baking for them.”
More than 100 of her former colleagues, from its seven practices across the county, were at the event.
Director Andy Green described Mrs Taylor as “ever-present, reliable, caring, dependable and she makes the best biscuits around”.
He said: “Few people in this country have achieved what Muriel has. She started work at our Sevenoaks practice as a 16-year-old in 1950, when it was just as likely a client would be bringing in a sheep, goat or horse as a dog or cat, and we used loose boxes outside for examinations, treatment isolations and even postmortems.
“During the subsequent 70 years, she was part of the growth in the practice from a single site to multiple sites.”
Mr Green added: “She was also fantastic at embracing the latest technology, as the practice went from handwritten ledgers, double entry bookkeeping and dealing with the terribly difficult to decipher handwritten notes of the vets, to digitalisation, computers, online systems, email, mobile phones and a host of other technological advances.
“Throughout the years, her role changed dramatically and she learned new skills, adapted and moved with the times, demonstrating our core values of continuous improvement, client focus, compassion and clarity every step of the way.
“When Muriel retired in 2020, sadly, lockdown rules denied us the chance for a proper celebration, so we are very pleased to have been able to celebrate together with such a fabulous party.”