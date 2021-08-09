9 Aug 2021
The British Veterinary Zoological Society’s two-day event, from 25 to 26 September, will be entirely online and feature live interactive sessions.
Exotic animals are set to be the subject of this summer’s latest conference as the British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) announces its 2021 event.
This year’s BVZS conference will be a two-day and entirely online event covering subjects from kakapo conservation to the challenges of diagnosing TB in zoos.
The group will also be joined by the British Deer Veterinary Association, which will be providing talks, including “Abundance and distribution surveys of British wild deer and why they are important for vets”.
The event will also feature live interactive sessions covering careers, and topics such as crisis management and movement of diagnostic samples internationally.
The conference will run from 25 to 26 September. For more details, visit the BVZS website.