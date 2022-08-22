22 Aug 2022
Officials say events like this are “more important than ever” as they prepare to head to Birmingham.
The British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) has pledged to freeze conference fees at 2019 levels as it prepares for its first in-person event in three years this autumn.
Delegates will gather at Aston University in Birmingham for the conference, which takes place from November 4 to 6.
Amid the continuing pressure on household finances, the BVZS said it is prepared to shoulder more of the burden of staging the event this year.
A spokesperson said: “The past three years have seen enormous pressure on our profession, staffing pressures on practices, and financial pressure on individuals and organisations, which has then been intensified by the massive increase in inflation and the cost of living, with huge housing, petrol, energy and food price rises.
“BVZS believes that meeting in person and attending quality CPD is thus more important than ever, and has taken the decision to subsidise registration fees from its own funds to keep the cost of attending the conference at the same level as three years ago, and to say thank you to our members over the past two years.”
The spokesperson added: “The society believes that this is important enough that it is prepared to make a loss on the event to provide a real service, not just to our members, but also to the whole veterinary zoological community.”
Full details of the conference programme can be found online.