16 Nov 2023
Processus launches as the successor to well-established Reprozyme and Reprodis brands.
Byotrol has launched Processus as what it terms a “comprehensive instrument decontamination system designed to revolutionise equipment cleaning, disinfection and sterilisation in animal health settings”.
The system has been described as offering a “groundbreaking approach to the reprocessing of instruments, enhancing safety and efficiency in clinical settings”, and the company said it had emerged as the success to its well-established Reprozyme and Reprodis brands.
The new brand will be unveiled at London Vet Show this week.
David Traynor, interim chief executive of Byotrol, said: “The introduction of the Processus Instrument Decontamination System at the London Vet Show is a direct response to the valuable insights gathered from our customers.
“Acknowledging the urgent need for a dedicated decontamination solution in the veterinary domain, Processus offers a simplified, yet effective, method to promote better patient outcomes and extend the lifespan of critical tools.”
Byotrol said the system is a product of intensive research and development, backed by European efficacy testing standards, and its versatile formulation is compatible with various sensitive and complex instruments, “setting a new benchmark in hygiene technology”.
Processus consists of a pre-clean instrument spray that applies an enzymatic foam barrier to prevent organic residue from setting, a potent triple enzyme cleaner and an instrument disinfectant that eliminates pathogens including resistant strains and genetic material.
Full details are available on the Byotrol website.