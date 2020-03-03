3 Mar 2020
The association ensures its programme remains relevant and varied by inviting submissions from cattle vets working in industry, practice and academia, recent graduates and those who have never presented before.
The BCVA is calling for submissions to its 2020 congress programme taking place in Telford from 22 to 24 October.
The association said its programme remains relevant and varied by inviting submissions from cattle vets working in industry, practice and academia, as well as recent graduates and those who have never presented before – promising full support throughout the process.
A number of programme options are available, including lectures, workshops, the young vets stream, clinical and practitioner research, postgraduate research and posters. The submission deadline for presentations is 3 April and for posters is 21 August.
For more information, visit the BCVA website or email submissions to [email protected]
Those who are successful will receive a discount attendance rate for the event.