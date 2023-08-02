2 Aug 2023
BSAVA PetSavers is inviting applications for financial support to fund research into diseases affecting bull terriers and border terriers.
Researchers are being invited to apply for shares in an £80,000 funding package to support new studies examining canine diseases.
The money, which is being provided through BSAVA PetSavers, will partially fund a PhD studentship and two master’s degrees by research.
One of the grants will focus on diseases in bull terriers, with a preference for projects examining inherited disorders, following a legacy donation by owner and breeder Terry Heath.
The other grant will focus on border terriers, thanks to support from Border Terrier Lifeline and owner-breeders Andrew and Wendy Mooney.
They said: “Having been involved in almost every aspect of border terriers – from pet owner to show dog owner, to breeder, dog show judge, grooming, rescue and charity work (PAT Dogs), and feeling incredibly indebted to our dogs for all the pleasure they have given us – we decided that we wanted to try and contribute to the future of the breed in some meaningful way.”
BSAVA PetSavers fund-raising and grant awards manager Sarah Williams said: “We are extremely grateful for the support of those who have kindly donated towards these grants, and are excited to help develop the veterinary researchers of tomorrow by funding these studentships.”
Applications will remain open until 15 October and should be submitted by students’ prospective academic supervisors. The institutions that students belong to are required to secure any remaining funding necessary to cover work on the project.
More information and application forms for the PhD studentship and the master’s degrees by research are available online.