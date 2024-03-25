25 Mar 2024
The ‘Born To Suffer’ initiative has been launched by the RSPCA to raise public awareness of the health issues faced by several popular breeds.
Image: RSPCA
Veterinary professionals are being urged to support a new drive to persuade would-be owners not to buy a brachycephalic dog.
The RSPCA’s new Born To Suffer campaign aims to increase public awareness of the health issues that breeds such as pugs and English and French bulldogs face.
Although figures from The Kennel Club have indicated a decline in registrations of the breeds, RVC research last summer indicated French bulldogs were now the most popular specific breed in dogs that are less than a year old.
The new initiative uses powerful images of the suffering brachycephalic breeds endure in an effort to persuade would-be owners not to accelerate demand for them further by purchasing one.
The charity is also calling for manifesto commitments to tougher legislation on the breeds in England ahead of a general election now widely expected to be held this autumn.
Vanessa Howie, the RSPCA’s head companion animal vet, said the “relentless exposure” of breeds such as pugs and English bulldogs in advertising and on social media had “normalised what is totally abnormal”.
She added: “We know that many vets share our concerns about brachycephalic dogs and that they will get behind our new campaign – as they too often see the reality of the life many of these dogs face, and the health problems they sadly experience.”
More information about the campaign is available at www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/campaign/borntosuffer