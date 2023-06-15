15 Jun 2023
Practices looking to make their work more sustainable are being invited to join others embarking on the programme next month.
Image © yupiramos / depositphotos.com
Veterinary professionals are being invited to start their journey to sustainability by enrolling on a carbon literacy programme offered by non-profit organisation Vet Sustain.
The programme, believed to be among the first of its kind in the world, has been praised by a leading industry career support leader ahead of a new cohort beginning the course next month.
The course, which is run in collaboration with Jen Gale of Sustainable(ish), is delivered through eight hours of online interactive sessions, which lead to the creation of two carbon reduction pledges.
Around 60,000 people are currently estimated to have been certified as “Carbon Literate” worldwide.
Places are now available for the next course, which begins on 4 July, and Vets Stay Go Diversify founder Ebony Escalona has hailed the programme as “some of the best hours I have invested in CPD”.
She added: “You come away with the personal things you can do that are achievable and you feel empowered to find what will work for you.”
Vet Sustain operations manager Ellie Duffy said: “Whether you feel like you know a little or a lot about climate change, whether you are taking your first steps to more sustainable change, or are already a long way down the road – carbon literacy really is for everyone in the veterinary team.
“Knowing where our emissions are coming from, on a practice level, and a profession wide level, means that we’re better equipped to make the decisions needed to ensure that we are not only upholding our oaths to ensure the health and welfare of the animals committed to our care, but are also able to consider the impact of our actions on the environment.”
More details about the course are available online.