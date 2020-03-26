26 Mar 2020
BCVA appeals to members as food standards authorities in home nations plead for help in maintaining the food chain during COVID-19 crisis.
Image © Shutterbug75 / Adobe Stock
BCVA members who have worked as OVs in the past five years have been asked to volunteer to help maintain the food chain during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Emails were sent to members appealing for any vets who had worked as OVs within the past half decade to contact agencies in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to help keep abattoirs running.
The email stated: “Any veterinary surgeons who have worked as red or white meat OVs within the past five years, and who have let their designation status lapse, are being urged to contact the relevant agency for food standards in their UK country, as their skills are needed now to support efforts to keep the food chain running during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s important that we work together to help keep the abattoirs open at this critical time.”
Anyone willing to take up the option can email [email protected] in Scotland, [email protected] in England and Wales, and [email protected] in Northern Ireland.