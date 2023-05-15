15 May
A charity has called for tighter rules on training to help reduce the growing trend of behavioural problems within the UK dog population.
Analysis published by the 2023 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report suggested almost half (48%) of veterinary professionals had seen an increase in the number of dogs being euthanised on behavioural grounds.
A majority of those surveyed (60%) also reported an overall rise in the level of behaviour issues they had seen in practice over the preceding two years.
Officials concede that several factors – including the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing cost of living crisis and a lack of experience among some pet owners – are likely to have contributed to the trend.
Among professionals who reported an increase in behavioural problems, a lack of socialisation (75%), understanding of canine behaviour and communication by owners (66%), and training (64%) were identified as key contributors.
But while relatively few dog owners (8%) said they had used a trainer or behaviouralist in the preceding 12-month period, the report warned the sector was among several service areas that either had “outdated” regulations or no rules at all.
Although the work of the Animal Behaviour and Training Council in setting and maintaining knowledge and skill standards was highlighted, the document said the lack of a legal requirement for trainers or behaviouralists to have any qualifications can cause problems for owners deciding whose advice they should take.
The report continued: “Using outdated or inhumane training techniques can have a detrimental effect on a dog’s welfare and behaviour, so further regulation and guidance are needed.”
The report also revealed that one in four owners – up from 23% last year – reported that their dog was growling, snapping, biting or showing signs of fear, while 57% of veterinary professionals said they were seeing more cases of dogs showing signs of fear while in practice.
Carri Westgarth, chairperson of human-animal interaction at the University of Liverpool, said those trends were in line with the growth of hospital admissions for dog bites in recent years.
But she said the data indicated that was more likely to be due to evolving dog and ownership demographics than a general rise in canine aggression.
The report found almost twice as many dogs acquired from rescue organisations importing from overseas were significantly likely to show signs of fear than their UK rescue counterparts (31% compared to 16%).
Prof Westgarth also highlighted the importance of owner understanding and early training.
She said: “Key to dog bite prevention is education on safe interactions with dogs; the appropriate breeding and sourcing of a dog with a friendly temperament, and appropriate socialisation and training during the critical early months of a puppy’s life.”
Sean Wensley, PDSA’s senior veterinary surgeon for communication and education, said his organisation would be “open” to discussions on the question of whether prospective owners should be required to demonstrate competence before they are able to acquire a dog.
A similar requirement was proposed by the BVA earlier this year in relation to non-traditional companion animals.
Dr Wensley, a former BVA president, said PAW data indicated many owners do not do sufficient research before acquiring a pet.
But he also stressed there were still ways of helping dogs with such issues – particularly when vets are mindful of the individual needs of their patients.
He said: “More so than ever, it is important how you handle them and approach them, and just are considerate of their special behavioural needs in that sense.”
One area where rules are already being tightened relates to use of electric shock collars, which are finally set to be banned in England early next year under new regulations published by Defra.
The measure, which was first proposed five years ago before being delayed by an unsuccessful legal challenge, has been widely welcomed by veterinary and welfare organisations, although some have called for the Government to go further and ban the sale of such items as well.
BVA junior vice-president Anna Judson said the ban, which will come into force from 1 February 2024, was a “real win” for animal welfare and the organisation would continue to campaign for similar measures in Scotland. Restrictions are already in place in Wales.
She added: “We’d encourage anyone dealing with pet behaviour issues to always speak to their vet to rule out any underlying health issues that could be causing unwanted behaviour, and to get advice on how to manage any issues positively and humanely.
“Your vet can also refer you to an accredited behaviourist for expert help as necessary.”