17 Jan
A new paper has called for major change to put animal welfare before human priorities in canine breeding practices.
Researchers in the UK, Canada, Denmark and US have challenged regulators and lawmakers to either “take responsibility” or “step aside” and allow others to address the issue.
The findings have been backed by The Kennel Club, as it launched a new “Health Standard” initiative, while Defra said it was considering an advisory panel’s recommendations on the welfare implications of breeding.
But associate professor Helle Friis Proschowsky, who led the study, said she and her colleagues wanted to emphasise the “urgency” of the action they believe is necessary.
She added: “Our main message here is that what is needed is not to give up organised breeding of dogs, but to breed with the aim of having future dogs who are healthy.”
The paper, called “A new future for dog breeding” and published in the Animal Welfare journal, outlined four main areas for reform: the removal of breed standards that promote extreme and harmful characteristics; formal registration and a reduction in uncontrolled breeding; ensuring legislation is applicable to all dogs rather than just pedigree animals; and using genetics to select against types that are more susceptible to disease.
The study said: “In our opinion, it is now time for those currently in charge of organised dog breeding to take responsibility for this challenge and to put the health and welfare of the dogs ahead of human goals.
“The changes need to be drastic, and if those currently charged with responsibility for organised dog breeding feel unable to rise to this challenge, then perhaps it is time that they should step aside and let others who do prioritise the health and welfare of dogs to take the reins. Health and welfare rather than looks should become the new goal in dog breeding.”
The authors said their conclusions also reflected concerns raised by the Animal Welfare Committee, which advises both Defra and the devolved Scottish and Welsh administrations, in a report completed last year.
Its recommendations included calls for tighter regulation of breeders who are legitimately unlicensed, the development of a centralised information hub and a focus on improving the health of future generations in the selection of animals for breeding.
A Defra spokesperson said: “The Government is considering the report’s findings as part of its work to end high-volume low-welfare breeding or ‘farming’ and will be outlining more detail on next steps in due course.
The paper was released on 13 January, two days before The Kennel Club outlined details of its new Health Standard programme, which it said would provide appropriate testing for all breeders, regardless of experience, and support them to make responsible breeding decisions.
Charlotte McNamara, the organisation’s head of health, said: “We welcome this paper and absolutely advocate for traceability and transparency in the sphere of dog breeding, as well as a stronger focus on health and welfare globally, whether a dog is pedigree or crossbreed.
“We all have a part to play and The Kennel Club remains committed to continuing to work together to encourage more responsible dog breeding, widening the take up of the evidence-based tools and resources available, and protecting the health of dogs for generations to come.”