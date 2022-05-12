12 May 2022
Canine Arthritis Management was launched as a Facebook group in 2016 and now boasts a 17–strong team, featuring vets, canine behaviourists and pain management specialists.
CAM was founded by first opinion practitioner Hannah Capon in 2016 as a Facebook page.
Canine Arthritis Management (CAM) has announced the launch of a new website featuring a range of downloads and digital tools.
CAM was founded by first opinion practitioner Hannah Capon in 2016 as a Facebook page, where Ms Capon shared advice about identifying signs of chronic pain to help with the early identification of arthritis, as well as offering tips on house and lifestyle modifications to help reduce the likelihood of further injuries in arthritic dogs.
CAM now has a team of 17 expert and specialist advisors around the world, and has expanded its reach and popularity among the veterinary industry, allied health professionals and the dog-owning community.
The new site features a member zone, downloads, digital tools and blogs, alongside a range of other resources available to members for an annual subscription of £25.
Ms Capon said: “The list is long and very distinguished. I have been blown away by their willingness to provide their support to the project, but I guess we are all united in the understanding that osteoarthritis is a welfare concern, and the belief that we can offer these dogs and their owners more.”
Despite the membership fee, CAM will continue to provide free social media content and a range of interviews with leading figures from the world of canine arthritis management.
To find out more information about CAM, visit caninearthritis.co.uk or email [email protected]