6 May 2021
Dogs Trust worried that only 5% of prospective owners look for a dog aged eight or above and wants older pooches to get their chance.
Older-age pooch Cassie with carer Erin Campbell.
Welfare charity Dogs Trust is launching a campaign to persuade more potential dog owners to choose older pooches over puppies, after finding almost half want four-legged friends below six months of age.
In the six months to the end of March, only 5% of prospective owners were looking for a dog aged eight or older, while lockdown Google searches for “buying a puppy” increased by 213%.
Now the charity is launching a campaign to appeal to would-be owners to give older rescue dogs a chance at a new home.
The charity said Paddy, a 13-year-old terrier, has found a new home after being adopted by 101-year-old Marjorie Rigby and her daughter Angela, and the new addition kept both going through lockdown.
However, of the 300 dogs being cared for by Dogs Trust, 22% are still eight or older.
Adam Clowes, operations director at Dogs Trust, said: “In the past year so many people have wanted to welcome a puppy into their family, but older dogs make fantastic companions, too.
“Older dogs are often calmer and less energetic, so although they may still be playful and enjoy a stroll in the park, hiking up hills may be a thing of the past for them, which suits some owners, young and not so young.
“Also with an older dog, what you see is what you get both in terms of personality and size. And although you can certainly teach an older dog new tricks, they usually know the training basics and have experienced many things in their lives, so they are more likely to take things in their stride.”
Potential owners can be directed to find out more about caring for older dogs online.