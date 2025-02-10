10 Feb 2025
AURA Veterinary is giving away 300 sets of calipers in a bid to highlight the importance of precise and regular tumour monitoring.
AURA Veterinary in Guildford is giving away 300 sets of callipers to veterinary surgeons and nurses in a bid to highlight the importance of precise and regular tumour monitoring to guide treatment decisions and improve cancer care for pets.
Multiple studies show that pets above 10 years-old are at a significant risk of dying from cancer, with 50% of dogs and up to one-third of cats being lost to the disease after this age, making early detection and accurate tracking of potentially aggressive masses vital.
Callipers can reduce errors that arise from subjective assessments, which is why AURA Veterinary is giving away the lightweight tools to eliminate these and other measurement methods, by offering consistent and reliable tumour monitoring.
Nick Bacon, clinical director at AURA Veterinary, said: “We are very pleased this project has come to fruition as we hope it will really help vets and nurses.
“Adding certainty to whether a mass is growing or not can rapidly bring peace of mind to a family or allow the team to step in and change the plan if necessary. This is one clear example where knowing is much better than guessing.”
Veterinary professionals can sign up to receive their free callipers via the AURA Veterinary website. The programme will run throughout the month of February, with the potential to extend based on demand.
Alongside the callipers, AURA offers an instructional video and a downloadable body map to help encourage accurate tumour measurement practices.