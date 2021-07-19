“Measuring blood pressure in cats is now incorporated into our bespoke preventive health care plan – PetPlusMember – and our Gold plan is tailored to our patients older than eight years of age. Included in the Gold plan are twice-yearly blood pressure checks, so we can pick up hypertension cases as early as possible, and the plan also includes twice-yearly urine screens and yearly blood screens to pick up other common diseases seen in older cats, such as hyperthyroidism and CKD.”