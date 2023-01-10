10 Jan 2023
Senior politicians have indicated they are willing to look into the state of the veterinary sector in Wales after hundreds of people signed an online petition on the issue last year.
Linda Joyce-Jones (centre) has welcomed discussions held on the petition she presented to Carolyn Thomas, regional member for North Wales and Senedd petitions committee member Joel James.
Senior Welsh politicians have indicated their willingness to consider calls for an independent inquiry into the perceived “corporate takeover” of the country’s veterinary sector.
Hundreds of people signed a petition launched by Anglesey-based animal campaigner Linda Joyce-Jones last year to demand an investigation of the issue.
Now, members of the Senedd’s petitions committee have requested a scoping paper to examine potential options for how the topic might be pursued.
The committee chairperson, Labour Senedd member Jack Sargeant, told its session yesterday (9 January) the issue could be brought back to the committee after an event Miss Joyce-Jones is planning to lead at the Senedd in June to raise broader awareness among its members.
He said: “I think it’s worth looking, and asking the clerking team and the support staff around them, whether we as a committee can in some way support that event in terms of awareness-raising and anything else that we may be able to do.”
Following the meeting, Miss Joyce-Jones said: “I’m very grateful that the petitions committee has decided to keep the petition open and they’re willing to hear evidence, which is what will happen in June.”
She added that she had asked them to find a way of allowing vets to give evidence anonymously if they wish to do so.
One option for that could be a round table discussion held in private. The first session of that kind followed yesterday’s meeting.
Conservative committee member Joel James said the issue had also been raised during talks with welfare organisations over proposals to ban greyhound racing, which the committee supported last month.
Mr James said: “I have been having discussions with them about this matter and it’s something they’re quite interested in. I think there’s positives there, as well.”
Ahead of the meeting, Paul Davies – chairperson of the parliament’s economy, trade and rural affairs committee – indicated it was unlikely his body would consider the issue soon, as most of its current work is focused on scrutinising proposed legislation.
But he added: “When we next have an opportunity to consider our future work programme, I will ensure that consideration is given to any work the committee may usefully be able to undertake in relation to the topic of the petition.”
In her written submission, Miss Joyce-Jones said the problem was being worsened by the current economic crisis and asked for talks with Mr Davies on it.