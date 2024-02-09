9 Feb 2024
“Pet owners will also be upset to learn that they are accidentally polluting our rivers by using these products” – research supervisor Dave Goulson.
Image © J / Adobe Stock
A new study has called for a comprehensive review of regulation and prescribing practices relating to the use of parasiticides in veterinary care over environmental concerns.
Campaigners argue the analysis, led by academics from the University of Sussex and Imperial College London, strengthens their case for a ban on the use of certain pesticides within veterinary medicines.
But, while it signalled a willingness to work with regulators on the issue, a leading animal health industry body warned any rule changes should be based on “firm evidence”.
The paper, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, examines the treatment of 98 dogs with products containing two commonly used active substances – fipronil and imidacloprid.
It found that the substances were present in all of the wash-off samples gathered from bathing the dogs and washing both their bedding and owners’ hands. The researchers also estimated that the amounts discharged equated to 6% of the fipronil and 9.1% of the imidacloprid that was originally administered.
Concerns have been growing steadily about the potential impact – primarily on waterways – arising from the use of parasiticides.
Research supervisor Dave Goulson said: “These two chemicals are extremely potent neurotoxic insecticides and it is deeply concerning that they are routinely found on the hands of dog owners through ongoing contact with their pet.
“Pet owners will also be upset to learn that they are accidentally polluting our rivers by using these products.”
The paper calls for “a systematic review of international regulatory measures and prescribing practices”, arguing the present rules do not account for the level of down-the-drain discharges that can occur even when application instructions are adhered to.
It also cautioned that its UK-based findings are likely to be indicative of “a much larger issue in many other parts of the world where similar conditions exist”.
The study has been welcomed by the Pesticides Action Network UK, which last autumn began campaigning for a total ban on the use of five pesticide chemicals, including fipronil and imidacloprid, in veterinary medicines.
Josie Cohen, the group’s head of policy and campaigns, said: “The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and our rivers are terribly polluted.
“Given that there are plenty of alternative pet medicines available, we should be taking a precautionary approach and removing these chemicals from the market before they can do any more damage.”
In a statement responding to the paper, NOAH said it was “open to work with regulatory authorities to explore potential exposure pathways to the environment for companion animal antiparasitic medicines after their use, and their relative importance, with the aim of reducing environmental exposure to the absolute minimum”.
But a spokesperson also described the existing regulatory framework as “robust”, adding: “The regulator should only make changes if they are supported by established science and firm evidence following proportionate and relevant environmental, economic and social impact assessments.”
Work on the new paper is said to have been “supported” by the VMD – the body responsible for regulating such products.
The group had not responded to requests for comment on the findings at the time of going to press.
However, in response to the ban campaign launch, the VMD insisted that its approach was “balanced” and said a panel had been set up to look at ways of reducing environmental impact.