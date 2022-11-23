23 Nov 2022
Vetster launches “Vetster for Veterinarians” app for smartphones to complement its existing web app.
Image © Tanusha / Adobe Stock
Vet telehealth and pet care marketplace platform Vetster has launched a mobile app to help vets connect with their clients.
Complementing the Canadian company’s existing web app, the Vetster for Veterinarians app was unveiled to the UK market during the London Vet Show (17 to 18 November).
Vetster said the app has been designed with vets in mind, as it allows for high-quality video calls, improved appointment management, direct messaging, electronic medical records and an in-built prescription pad.
Mark Bordo, chief executive and co-founder of Vetster.com, said: “Vetster is building the solutions veterinarians need to practise virtually – on their terms.
“Our new mobile app is one more way we can provide veterinary professionals with a flexible platform to connect with pet parents in between appointments, travelling between clients, or from the comfort of home.
“With just a few taps on their mobile phone, veterinarians connect with pet parents with great video quality, and easy-to-use scheduling and follow-up features.”
Vetster said its platform allows vets the freedom to determine where, when and how they practise, and can be used for tele triage, to address non-urgent cases, provide follow-up appointments and for proactive and preventive health care plans for owners.
Further information is available from on the Vetster website.