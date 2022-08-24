24 Aug 2022
Vets say a new non-toxic cancer treatment is an exciting development in the field and had a dramatic effect on one of their patients.
Smithy the 12-year-old Portuguese water dog.
A keen canine swimmer is back in the water following treatment with what is being hailed as an exciting new anti-cancer drug.
Vets at North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) believe the verdinexor treatment represents a major breakthrough as, unlike traditional chemotherapy, it is not toxic.
The drug is an oral treatment given twice weekly at home. And the case of Smithy, a 12-year-old Portuguese water dog, has been highlighted as an example of its potential effectiveness.
Smithy was first successfully treated at NDSR four years ago when he underwent surgery after a lump was found in his throat.
Director of oncology Gerry Polton said: “Smithy had an unusual kind of lymphoma, which can be best treated surgically. After a long period of remission, sadly, he suffered recurrence of the lymphoma in the summer of last year.”
Although Smithy was put on a course of steroids and palliative care, as his owners did not want him to go through chemotherapy, the disease spread and he developed a serious skin condition.
Dr Polton added: “We reduced, and then withdrew, his steroids and started him on the verdinexor, and the transformation was dramatic.
“He started treatment with hardly any fur, and was very weak and poorly, but has since gone from strength to strength. He looks really young again and is now back to doing his favourite thing – swimming in the lake.”
Owner Amanda Beadle, from Brighton, said: “He is still a bit wobbly from his arthritis, but otherwise is enjoying life again and being back in the water, so we’re very grateful to Gerry and the team at NDSR.”