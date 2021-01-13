13 Jan 2021
Members of veterinary profession needed to help process fellowship applications, and provide advice and guidance.
John Innes.
Members of the veterinary profession are being asked to consider applying to join the RCVS Fellowship’s expert panels.
The fellowship’s board is seeking new members for its fellowship credentials panels, which reviews and assesses applications to become a fellow, and its science advisory panel and subgroups, which provide advice and guidance to the fellowship and wider profession on topical issues.
John Innes, who chairs the RCVS Fellowship board, said: “The work to transform the RCVS Fellowship into a thriving learned society of veterinary science that promotes scientific excellence, furthers professional skills and expertise, and can talk to wider society about the importance of veterinary science is continuing apace, and these two bodies play a vital role in this endeavour.
“Members of the credentials panel are needed to critically review applications for the fellowship to ensure the very best and brightest of the profession who have contributed a great deal to their areas of interest are welcomed to the initiative.
“The science advisory panel is also key to the fellowship’s future direction as it develops into a body able to give evidence-based information and advice on a variety of areas to the profession, the public and the media.”
Applications to the credentials panel can be emailed to Ceri Chick before 5pm on 1 February 2021, with further criteria information available online.
Science advisory panel or subgroups members must be FRCVS and have until 5 February 2021 to apply to the aforementioned email address.