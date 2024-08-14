14 Aug 2024
Members can put themselves forward for a key college position ahead of an expected election this autumn.
Image: HANSUAN FABREGAS via Pixabay
RCVS fellows are being invited to put themselves forward for election as the new vice-chair of college’s Fellowship Board.
Would-be candidates have until 13 September to put themselves forward and need the support of two other fellows in order to stand.
An election is then due to take place in late September or early October, with members being given a choice from all the nominated candidates or the choice to accept or reject a nominee in the event of a sole candidate standing.
Key functions of the role include the implementation of board strategy, as well as work to broaden the organisation’s influence in the profession and encouraging greater diversity among its membership.
Current board chair Niall Connell said: “The [vice-chair] position plays an important role with the chair as we work with the board, our society of fellows and the college to progress the development and activity of the fellowship.
“I really hope we see election applications from lots of our fellows, whether well-established or recent and from all backgrounds.”
Further details of how to stand are available on the RCVS Fellowship section of the college’s website.