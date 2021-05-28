The US Food and Drug Administration is alerting veterinarians that dogs are at risk of death when exposed to the fluorouracil cream 5% intended for use in people. The minimum lethal oral dose in dogs is 20mg/kg; clinical signs of toxicosis are seen as low as 8.6mg/kg. Doses greater than or equal to 40mg/kg are reported to be fatal. The oral median lethal doses are 100mg/kg and 230mg/kg in rats and mice respectively.