Antimicrobial treatment use in multiresistant infections is controversial. It could have been decided to use antibiotics not licensed for use in companion animals, such as chloramphenicol and aminoglycosides. However, for adequate dissolution of urinary calculi, antimicrobial therapy should be used until the calculi have been dissolved, which means, in this case, long-term antibiotics would have had to have been used that have potential serious side effects (such as bone marrow suppression or nephrotoxicity). The appropriate response to treatment and continued improvement in this case led to the decision of maintaining the antimicrobial therapy previously used.