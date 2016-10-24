The dose of DOCP is adjusted in 10% to 20% steps, with the aim of achieving electrolytes within their reference ranges at days 10 and 28. The authors regard a dog as stable once the electrolytes are within their reference ranges on days 10 and 28 after two injections of the same dose of DOCP (that is, four electrolyte measurements over a two-month period). Once this has been achieved, the electrolytes are monitored every four to six months as further dose adjustments may be needed as the disease develops in the individual animal.